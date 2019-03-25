Blackpink Officially Announce Their New Album Kill This Love

Getty Images

Blackpink are back, and they're more lethal than ever.

It's been nine months since the release of their last single, and now the K-pop quartet are ready to take the world by storm with their forthcoming album, Kill This Love. South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment made it official on Sunday (March 24) with a teaser image of youngest member Lisa — and a release date announcement.

The mini album is set to drop on April 5, which is already less than a month away.

The teaser features a sultry image of Lisa front and center with glossy hair, striking pink lipstick, and a navy blue pinstripe blazer adorned with white diamonds on a blood red background — possibly a nod to the title track's upcoming music video.

According to a report by YG's CEO Yang Min Suk, Blackpink have already filmed the music video, and now we just have to wait for it to drop alongside the new album in April — before Blackpink kick off their U.S. tour.

"Blackpink's new song is a song that is even more powerful than 'DDU-DU DDU-DU.' Blackpink worked with four world-class choreographers for this comeback, so the choreography for this comeback will be more dynamic than any other Blackpink song before," said YG Entertainment in a statement.

That's all we know so far; the number of tracks and their titles have yet to be released.

But we do know that the new album will drop just in time for the group to descend upon Coachella on April 12, so it's likely that Kill This Love will make the festival set list. Following Coachella, the girls are also set to embark on their first North American tour on April 17, which kicks off in Los Angeles. From there, they'll stop at Chicago, Newark, and Atlanta.

Still cementing your status as a new Blink? Read up on everything you need to know about Blackpink before the new album drops.

Also, check out "As If It's Your Last," one of the group's hit singles. As of March 24, it became the latest Blackpink video — following "DDU-DU DDU-DU" — to reach 550 million views on YouTube.

Their star keeps rising, and we can't wait to see where they go next.