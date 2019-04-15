Teen Mom 2 Poll: Did Barbara Cross The Line With Kailyn?

Find out how she escalated Jenelle and Kail's feud (to say the least)

Jenelle and Kailyn are still not seeing eye-to-eye on Teen Mom 2 — and this time, Jenelle’s mom Barbara is getting in the middle of it.

On tonight’s installment, Barbara and Jenelle went on a much-needed mother/daughter trip to Atlanta to unwind without the kids and get away from the drama back home. And though Jenelle said she was taking a break from social media since posting that video in which she burned a “peace offering” from Kailyn, that changed when the Evans ladies went on an Instagram Live chat one night during the trip.

Eventually Brittany, Briana’s sister, joined the chat, at which point Barb said, while laughing, “...And then we’ll all get lit and we’ll go kill Kail.”

Almost immediately, Jenelle’s producer Kristen called Barb and told her to cut off the live video and apologize, and Barb, well, did the latter.

“That’s not really what I meant -- I was just doing a joke,” she said. “Come on, I’ve known the girl for ten years… I’ve always gotten along with Kail. It’s no big deal. She has her differences between her and Jenelle, [but] it doesn’t pertain to me. It was only a joke.”

Jenelle, who kept the video streaming for upwards of two hours, backed up her mom, saying, “The old generation, they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

As for Kail? She told Kristen the following day that she didn’t accept Barbara’s apology and wanted nothing to do with the Evans or DeJesus families.

“I didn’t want an apology that was forced, and obviously she didn’t want to apologize or she wouldn’t have said it in the first place,” she said. “I’m not losing sleep over it, but at the same time, I don’t want to be a part of a franchise that allows that type of behavior...I just don’t want to associate with them or the DeJesuses.”

The next morning, the Evans ladies talked about the matter again and concluded that Kailyn was upset by Barbara’s comment because she was jealous of their newfound mother-daughter relationship.

“I think she’s envious of us reconnecting — none of her family wants anything to do with her because of the way she is,” Jenelle quipped. “She’s stupid, dude. She wants her own show. She wants to kick everyone off, eliminate them one by one.”

Do you think Barb’s comment took things too far? Vote in our poll below, then keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.