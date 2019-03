Netflix

We Have New Updates On The To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

As the band gets back together to begin working on the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel, there will be one key person missing from the set: director Susan Johnson. She will instead serve as an executive producer on the project.

Johnson provided a statement confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter. “Directing To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," she said. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise."

Jenny Han, who wrote the book series upon which the films are based, added, "I'm so thrilled and thankful we get to keep telling Lara Jean's story. I just know that the audience will fall in love with her all over again."

Netflix replaced their female director — who triumphantly helmed a massively beloved movie with a story written by a woman, adapted for the screen by a woman, and starring a woman — with a man, in a time when the landscape for female directors is colored by very loud calls to correct gender discrepancies behind the lens.

On the bright side, the man replacing Johnson is intimately familiar with the first film in the franchise. Michael Fimognari, who served as the first flick's director of photography will helm the follow-up to last summer's hit. It will mark his feature directorial debut after a long list of cinematography credits, including The Haunting of Hill House and Before I Fall.

In related news, Sofia Alvarez is returning to write the script that will be recited by stars Lana Condor (as Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (as Peter), alongside returning supporting cast members, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, and John Corbett, who play Lara Jean's two sisters, Kitty and Margot, and their father.

That's all well and good, but the question that's really on everyone's mind still remains unanswered: Who is playing John Ambrose?!