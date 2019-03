Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Inspired by Lil Uzi Vert's own apparent exit from the music business, Toronto rapper Nav spent some time at the beginning of this year contemplating retirement. He actually did announce that he'd be taking a break, only to decide to come back after his manager, Amir "Cash" Esmailian, went ahead and released the Brown Boy EP on March 14. The resulting support spurred him to reveal that he'd be releasing a true album in the near future. And now, that album, Bad Habits, is here. At its helm, aside from the rapper himself, is The Weeknd, who acts as the project's executive producer.

If you're a Nav fan, you know that his drip-obsessed raps rival even the cartoonish extravagance of Gunna. His songs are usually light on emotion and heavy on braggadocious punchlines and metaphors. Things may be a tad different on this album, as the 16-track LP features songs with titles such as "To The Grave" and "Why You Crying Mama." Bad Habits also features Young Thug, Meek Mill, Gunna, Lil Durk, and, of course, The Weeknd. Nav recently revealed on Instagram that a Lil Uzi verse was supposed to appear on the album but couldn't be cleared.

Nav just released his debut studio album Reckless in 2018. It debuted at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard 200.