Brie Larson And Samuel L. Jackson Reteam For Netflix's Unicorn Store: Watch

YouTube/Netflix

While we were all distracted by the epic Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson team-up in Captain Marvel, Netflix had a very different idea of the on-screen magic these two actors could produce.

In comes the trailer for Unicorn Store, starring the duo not as Carol Danvers and Nick Fury, but as a dreamer and some sort of psychedelic magician. The movie also serves as Larson's feature directorial debut.

According to the official description, Larson plays Kit, a twenty-something whose dreams of becoming an artist are dashed when she is kicked out of art school, leaving her living back at home with her parents and resigned to a boring, colorless temp job — until a mysterious salesman (Jackson) pops into her life and offers to fulfill her childhood heart's biggest desire and give her what she really needs, deep down: a unicorn. But first, she has to prove she's worthy.

Watch Jackson help transform Larson from drab to fab (on the inside) in the trailer above. Unicorn Store hits Netflix April 5.