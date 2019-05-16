Here's Who We're Inducting Into The Challenge Hall Of Fame

From Bananas to Cara Maria (and eight others), see who made the cut

If Mickey Mantle can decorate the hallways of Cooperstown’s Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Naismith Memorial can plaster Reggie Miller’s face across its hallowed halls, then it’s about time we at MTV recognize all the greats The Challenge has produced across 33 seasons.

Since the show premiered 21 years ago with a much less intense concept, The Challenge has evolved into something akin to an Olympics qualifier, with contestants routinely drawing blood, risking injury and confronting their greatest fears in the name of glory.

And for many, it’s been worth the slog.

Before the War of the Worlds names the series’ newest champ in the next episode, we’re awarding an inaugural 10 players with placement in The Challenge Hall of Fame. These men and women have each left a legacy that can’t be contested, and we can’t wait to see who joins them in years to come.

Take a look, tell us who you think should eventually join this crew and tune in to the next War of the Worlds episode Wednesday at 9/8c!