Getty Images

Ariana Grande And 2 Chainz Performed Together For The First Time And 'It Was Lit!!!'

Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz are really making the most out of their newfound friendship.

The two first joined forces on a remix of her swaggering chart-topper "7 Rings" back in February. That was followed by "Rule The World," a shimmery, loved-up jam from 2 Chainz's Rap Or Go To The League album that features a feel-good hook from Ari. The latter single is gaining traction at radio — partially because of its luxurious new video — and now it's gotten an extra boost thanks to the pair's first joint live performance.

On Wednesday night (March 21), Grande's Sweetener World Tour landed in Boston for its second show, and she surprised the crowd by bringing her pal 2 Chainz out. Together, they tore through "Rule The World" for the first time, bathed in pink and purple stage lights as fans went crazy. As 2 Chainz noted alongside a clip from the performance, "the show was lit!!!"

After the show, Grande shared a pic of them posing on top of the "7 Rings" car and thanked 2 Chainz for swinging through.

That wasn't the only surprise up Ari's sleeve at her Boston show. Earlier in the night, her manager, Scooter Braun, made a sneaky and hilarious cameo during her Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Is A Woman." The Sweetener World Tour, apparently, is just full of surprises.