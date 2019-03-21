That Avengers: Endgame Trailer We All Just Devoured Actually Used Fake Footage

Marvel Studios

Dig that crazy new Avengers: Endgame trailer? Think you have some kind of handle on what's going to happen when the movie finally hits theaters?

We hate to break it to you, but it looks like you may have been served some fake footage.

MovieWeb reports that directors Joe and Anthony Russo actually use all the footage from various shoots throughout the movie's production — even the stuff that doesn't make the final cut — to create the trailers we love to pick apart and analyze. This may come as a shock to you, and we definitely understand.

"[We] use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer," said Joe Russo. "We look at the trailer as a very different experience than the movie, and I think audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what’s gonna happen in the film." That's the truth. One of the most exciting parts about waiting for a huge movie like this is trying to predict what's going to happen next, and fans spend an inordinate amount of time doing it.

"We consume too much content. So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

This might (understandably) annoy some fans, because there's nothing more diehards love to do than analyze a trailer from top to bottom. And this new clip appeared to have some particularly juicy info in it, especially a cameo by Captain Marvel herself at the end. Hopefully that part wasn't fake, because that interaction with Thor was priceless.

Giphy

Russo explained further that what's most important to him is preserving the "surprise" of the narrative, and keeping things under wraps that don't need to be spoiled ahead of the movie's debut.

"When I was a kid and saw The Empire Strikes Back at 11 a.m. on the day it opened, it so profoundly moved me because I didn’t know a damn thing about the story I was going to watch. We’re trying to replicate that experience," he said.

So if that new trailer had you thinking you know what's going to happen, you might want to temper your expectations. The Russo Brothers want to keep us on our toes, and honestly that makes us a little worried. We're not sure if we can take another Thanos snap or anything like it, especially since it was originally meant to be appear in Avengers: Endgame.

For now, we're going back to the drawing board with some of our early theories. Avengers: Endgame is coming to theaters on April 26.