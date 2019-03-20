Noah Centineo's Next Role Will Require A Lot Of Finely Tuned Muscles

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Noah Centineo is about to become a bonafide superhero.

Multiple outlets report that the actor is in talks to play He-Man in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films's upcoming movie, Masters of the Universe — which means that the charming smile that turned Centineo into the Internet's Boyfriend is going to now be surrounded by a whole lot of muscle.

And just to give you something to think about, here's a quick look at the animated He-Man.

Giphy

The flick will be based on the popular line of toys that birthed an animated series and a movie in the '80s, centering around He-Man as he defends his magical land of Eternia.

Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee will helm the project, with a previous draft of the story written by David S. Goyer, who also contributed to the stories of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Goyer will also executive produce.

Centineo will also be appearing in Elizabeth Banks's Charlie's Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart, out later this year, and in Netflix's rom-com The Perfect Date, hitting the streaming platform this April.

For now, though, the in-demand actor is hard at work on the sequel to last summer's hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before with Lana Condor. "TATB2 here we come," he tweeted on Monday (March 18), to which Condor promptly replied, "I can’t wait to see ya."

Same, Lana. Same.