Mischa Barton's Hills Cohorts Are Doing Their Best Marissa Cooper Impressions

Marissa Cooper was known as the privileged, yet troubled, girl next door on the hit FOX show The O.C. And even though the scripted series ended back in 2007, the words of the fictional teenager, who was portrayed by Mischa Barton, will never be forgotten. Now, the actress' fellow Hills: New Beginnings cast members are reciting said dramatic words and pretending they're auditioning for the role of Marissa -- plus Ryan Atwood, Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts. "California" nostalgia, for sure.

"Hi, my name is Whitney [Port], and I'll be reading for Marissa from The O.C.," the OG member of the series begins in the clip above, as Mischa watches her fellow MTV gal tackle some lines. Quite a different assignment from Teen Vogue responsibilities.

While Stephanie Pratt admits she's "nervous" and Brandon Thomas Lee lets out an "Oh sh*t," Mischa's cohorts are certainly on their way to paying tribute to the iconic Newport Beach character. Who recreates the quotes with the most authority -- and who do you think is deserving of the role? Watch everyone do their best Marissa impressions above, then stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24 at 10/9c!