These MTV Stars Are Taking Over Spring Break 2019

For starters, Vinny and Justina are hosting all of the festivities

It's officially MTV Spring Break, and your favorite guys and gals from this network are in Cancun documenting all of the wild action.

"IF FOUND PASSED OUT please return to @MTV #BananasVsCancun #mtvspringbreak #Springbreak #BananasDoingthings #cancun," Challenge great Johnny Bananas captioned the photograph above, featuring Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, WNO's Justina Valentine and fellow War of the Worlds competitor Nany.

And how would one of the hosts describe the scene?

"We out here hostin f*ckin spring break in Cancun getting ratchet and catching crabs not feelings ... those little guys are so cute running around the beach and burying themselves in the sand teehee," Vin added to the above snapshot, which shows him with fellow co-host Justina.

Take a look at more photos from your favorite personalities from Siesta Key, MTV Floribama Shore and more, below. Plus, be sure to tune in to MTV and visit MTV.com from March 23 to 28 to catch performances by Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, Zara Larsson, City Girls and Lil Baby -- and follow along with all the on-the-ground action via MTV's social channels.