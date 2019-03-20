Post Malone Releases A Music Video, But Not Really A Music Video, For 'Wow'

YouTube/DEFINATE FILMS

For "Wow," Post Malone's most stripped-down single thus far, he's released an accompanying video that's equally as bare, but totally authentic. It's a music video, but not quite. It's an interesting discussion, actually. What makes a music video? Is it reciting the lyrics to a B-movie storyline with plenty of celebrity friend cosigns? Or is any accompanying film that's designated a music video, in actuality, a music video?

"Wow" isn't interested in answering these questions, but it does, however, present itself as the latter. It starts with a telling quote from former English Parliament member Charles Buxton: "You will never find time for anything. If you want time, you must make it." Malone follows this by not showing a music video but, instead, a mix of random footage. It's beautiful, dancing, laughing Malone.

There's DJ Khaled showing face here and we see a little bit of Red Hot Chili Peppers rehearsing ahead of the 61st Grammys Awards. The best part about it all is the extended scene of the viral dancing man, Mike Alancourt, getting his groove on while the energetic song plays in the background. It all adds up to a captivating video that, by avoiding the conventions of modern music videos, creates something intriguing.

"Wow" could be the first taste of something new from Malone following his 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Since then, he collaborated with Swae Lee for "Sunflower" and performed at the 61st Grammy Awards with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

