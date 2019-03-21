Tierra Whack's #WhackHistoryMonth Was About Growth And Bold Exploration

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )

When Tierra Whack builds, she builds big. Her 2018 debut album, Whack World, created a vast, often cartoonish, always-engaging realm of sounds explored over just 15 one minute-long songs. But the visual project was just an appetizer to prepare everyone for what would come next. She had to ease listeners into her story though bubbling rain, vast fields of pink grass, and a sea made of purple soda. With her world established, a new path was opened.

Whack announced #WhackHistoryMonth on Twitter weeks before she officially kicked it off in mid-February with the release of "Only Child." Here, she jumped back into the Whack World universe, only this time, she strayed away from the formal rules she'd established by offering songs of more traditional structure and length rather than one-minute creative explosions. Four more releases followed, one per week, in which Whack completely redefined her artistry and introduced tighter, more impactful versions of the styles shared on Whack World.

These tracks may or may not line the golden road to a new LP; either way, they appear to be a promising indicator of what's to come. Here's a breakdown of Whack's five #WhackHistoryMonth releases of 2019.