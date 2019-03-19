Miley Cyrus, Halsey, And Jay-Z: The Eclectic Woodstock 50 Lineup Is Here

Getty Images

This isn't your parents' Woodstock.

The full lineup for Woodstock 50 — the upcoming festival celebrating the original's five-decade anniversary — arrived on Tuesday (March 19), and it's packed with newcomers and veterans alike. Among the most notable are (deep breath please): Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, The Black Keys, The Killers, and Run the Jewels. They'll perform alongside legacy acts like Santana and Dead and Company, who played the inaugural Woodstock in 1969.

The rest of the lineup is impressively eclectic, spanning hip-hop (Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt), pop (Maggie Rogers, Janelle Monáe), rock (Greta Van Fleet, Cage the Elephant), and country (Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson). Current MTV Push artist Jade Bird will also perform. And that's just scratching the surface.

Cyrus, for her part, is already getting psyched for the festivities — she tweeted on Tuesday, "Fuck yeah @woodstockfest 🐓 See ya in Aug! Performing on Friday, so I have all weekend to party!"

Woodstock 50 hits Watkins Glen, New York from August 16-18. Tickets go on sale April 22, and more information is available on the festival's website. Check out the full lineup on the poster above.