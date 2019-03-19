Titans Season 2 Finds Its Jericho In Deaf Activist Chella Man

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

DC Universe's Titans has found their Jericho. Joining the series for Season 2 is Chella Man, who has been cast in a recurring role on the series.

Man announced his "unreal" news in an Instagram post, where the 20-year-old — who is Deaf — opened up about his personal connection to the non-speaking son of the villainous Deathstroke.

"In the comics, the character has always used sign language, as his vocal cords [were] severed by assassins. Jericho’s mysterious powers are activated by his gaze — if he locks eyes with people he can control their bodies," he wrote. "As a trans, Deaf, Jewish person of color, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences. It is a dream come true, now, as I will be able to showcase this power on the Titans."

The show will serve as Man's acting debut, but he's no stranger to the spotlight, having already gained recognition as a model, artist, activist, and YouTuber — his platform of choice to document his transition and teach some valuable American Sign Language lessons, among other things.

Season 1 of Titans premiered last September on the DC Comics streaming platform. It follows the team of superheroes comprised of Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). Esai Morales will also be joining the second season as Deathstroke, the assassin set to become the group's biggest rival.