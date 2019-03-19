Watch Normani Perform Rihanna And Fifth Harmony Hits At Her First Sweetener Tour Stop

Getty Images

Ariana Grande's very first Sweetener World Tour concert touched down in Albany on Monday night (March 19) and there was a lot to take in. But before the pop princess even planted a suede-booted foot on the stage, Normani got the crowd warmed up with a performance that proved her a true multi-threat.

The former Fifth Harmony singer packed a lot into her half-hour set, which opened with "Checklist," her team-up with Calvin Harris and Wizkid. Curiously, she didn't perform her other Harris collab, "Slow Down," but the setlist did include her previously released singles "Love Lies," "Dancing With a Stranger," and "Waves."

As for the rest of her performance, Normani opted not to debut new music during her set (probably a wise move to save the new tunes for a bigger release), and instead covered some beloved classics. After singing Aaliyah's "One in a Million," she launched into a dazzling Rihanna medley of "Diamonds," "Run This Town," "Where Have You Been," and "We Found Love." From there, it was on to a crowd-pleasing Fifth Harmony set that included "Work From Home," "Worth It," and "BO$$."

Ultimately, it looks like Normani really made the most of her coveted opening gig. She's long been a performer keen on following in Beyoncé's footsteps, and she certainly looked the part (that sparkly bodysuit!), moved the part (that choreo!), and sang the part (those vocals!). Consider us even hyped for her upcoming debut solo album.

And before you go, here are two more must-see photos of Normani's stellar opening night. You're welcome.

