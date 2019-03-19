Kit Harington Sought Therapy After One Of Game of Thrones' Biggest Plot Twists

Getty Images

The ending of Game of Thrones is just around the corner, and the cast is dealing with it in their own unique ways.

With Kit Harington's recent revelation that he actually sought therapy after a particular plot twist in the massively popular series, we're wondering how he'll feel after the show comes to a close.

The Game of Thrones actor spoke to Variety about the difficulties that came with appearing in one of the world's most famous shows, and becoming Jon Snow, noting that it "wasn't a very good time" in his life.

“I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s," he said. He noted that one of his lowest points was in fact when Jon Snow started taking a more prominent role in the show, which became the source of crippling depression for Harington.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back,” he said. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon — even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon.”

He attempted to deal with these issues on his own for some time, but eventually ended up seeking therapy to help parse the anxiety and insecurities he had been facing about his role in the show and the amount of fame that came with it. At one point, he felt "very unsafe," noting that we "wasn't talking to anyone."

While he notes that he felt grateful for his role, he felt "incredibly concerned" about whether he could even act or not. It seems even excellent actors like Kit Harington can fall victim to the frustrations that come along with impostor syndrome, because we all know full well he can act — but believing that about yourself is a different story. Luckily, in the years that followed, with the help of therapy, he's been able to get to a better place.

“It’s like when you’re at a party, and the party’s getting better and better.," Harington said. "Then you reach this point of the party where you’re like, it’s peaked,” he said. “I don’t know what I could find more from this. You realize, well, there isn’t more. This is it. And the ‘more’ that you can find is actually in the work rather than the enjoyment surrounding it."

It seems like the ending has brought Kit to a better place, especially as he had a bit of a joking feud with wife Rose Leslie when he spoiled the series ending for her.

As for the rest of us? We don't have much longer to wait to see how it all concludes. The final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.