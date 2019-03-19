J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Lineup Is A Literal Dream: 21 Savage, SZA, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, And More

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)/(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)/(Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival was originally supposed to happen last year on September 15 but ended up being delayed because of Hurricane Florence. What was put on the back-burner is finally coming to fruition as the rapper has announced the lineup of the inaugural fest that takes place on April 6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Its star-studded list of performers proves that this is the real deal — the stuff that dreams are made of.

Somehow, someway, J. Cole has managed to get some of rap and R&B's most prominent faces together in North Carolina for a day of stunning performances. J. Cole himself is the headliner and the lineup includes 21 Savage, SZA, 6LACK, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Davido, King Mez and Rapsody. Of course, the entire Dreamville roster – consisting of J.I.D., Ari Lennox, Bas, Omen, EarthGang, and Lute will be storming the stage as well. Tickets are currently available on the festival's dedicated website.

J. Cole recently hinted that his next solo effort could have features on it because fans love to bring up, in conversation, that he keeps going platinum without them. He released "Middle Child" in January that could appear on Dreamville Records' upcoming compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III.