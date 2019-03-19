Rocketman's Taron Egerton Can Really Sing, And He Proves It With This High Note

CBS

Friday night's alright for fighting, especially since that's when we can look forward to a new episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

This time around, we can look forward to Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), the Rocketman co-stars portraying Sir Elton John and John Reid, John's manager and boyfriend in the early to mid-'70s.

The pair took to The Late Late Show with James Corden to dish on the upcoming Elton John musical film Rocketman. While there, they also teamed an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. Taron recalled that he and Richard went out and got "blind drunk" the night before they filmed the episode, but thankfully there was a lengthy period of time that passed before he jumped into the driver's seat.

Of course, the outrageous Elton-approved getup he was wearing first didn't really work out, as you'll see in the teaser. He ended up having to change out of it, as it appears huge feathers and decorations of that nature don't exactly work well when you're trying to drive a car.

It's inside the car where the magic happens, anyway. Taron and Richard slay "Bennie and the Jets," and they really go for that high note in the "I read it in a magazine" verse. Good stuff. We're impressed!

We already knew Egerton could belt Elton John tunes out with the best of them, though, as he's demonstrated in the previous Rocketman trailer footage. He's injected songs like "Tiny Dancer" and "Your Song" with some serious heart and soul. He and Madden end up crushing the songs heard briefly in the teaser, though, and we've gotta give them props.

The latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to air this Friday (March 22), but we'll have to wait until May 31 to check out Rocketman when it comes to theaters. In the meantime, looks like we've got some vocal practice to take on if we want to nail the songs the way Taron can in our next karaoke session.