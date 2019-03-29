The Teen Mom Family Is Expanding With A Brand-New Young Moms Club

The Teen Mom family is expecting a brand-new addition.

Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, premiering on April 22, will feature -- for the first time ever -- six moms living in one town. Say hello to the San Diego crew -- aka Nicole, Cheyenne, Nikki, Alyssa, Chandlar and Heather. And even though struggles and heartbreak will be present in the girls' ever-changing narratives, these moms are sticking together. With their precious kiddos in tow.

"We grew up together and now our kid's are growing up together," one mama states in the first look above.

Take a look at the sneak peek, then keep up with MTV News for more show-related updates. And don't miss the debut of Teen Mom: Young Moms Club on Monday, April 22 at 10/9c (right after a brand-new installment of Teen Mom 2).