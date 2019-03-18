The Witch Is Back In A New Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Trailer

Netflix

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is back, and viewers are in for one hell of a ride.

The flaxen-haired witch can be seen strutting confidently into school in the latest Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 trailer, setting the tone for what looks like a wild new set of adventures that find our heroine fully coming into her own as a fledgling witch. Just between you and us? You don't wanna mess with her, if this new footage is any indication. It's deliciously gory.

The Runaways' "Cherry Bomb" perfectly punctuates the new, action-packed scenes that show Sabrina letting go and unleashing powerful magic. Looks like she's made up her mind post-Dark Baptism. She's gonna own those powers.

"I can choose to be afraid of my powers, or I can use them," she asserts. That's what we like to hear. Flex those witchy abilities, girl!

It looks like the second season is also going to revolve heavily around the love triangle between Sabrina, human Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), and warlock Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). The last time we saw Sabrina, she had ended her relationship with Harvey after revealing her witchy secrets.

After she began attending the Academy of Unseen Arts following her long-awaited signing of the Book of the Beast, she met up with warlock Nick, who's a sight different from Harvey. We're obviously wondering who she's going to fall in love with once and for all, because it's a tough decision, after all. Not that Sabrina even needs a man — she's proven that she's more than capable of taking on anything that comes her way all on her own.

We're really curious about what all the melee and rumbles seen in the new footage is about, though. That looks far more interesting than any dramatic love triangle could ever be. Luckily, we don't have much longer to wait to find out.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to spook us all on April 5.