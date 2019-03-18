Ariana Grande Changes Up Her Pete Davidson-Inspired 'Always' Tattoo

Getty Images

Ariana Grande is making some tattoo-related changes. But don't worry — she won't be writing "tiny BBQ grill" on her hand or anything.

This time, Grande is simply making some alterations to an existing tattoo: the "always" ink on her ribcage.

Ari posted a photo on Sunday (March 17) of the tattoo's new look, with elegant leaves curling around the word. "Not a cover up, just evolvin'," she captioned the shot.

Previously, Grande debuted the diminutive "always" ink back in July 2018, in small script across her ribcage. Fans speculated it was meant as a tribute to her favorite line from the Harry Potter series, and it was reportedly written in her ex Pete Davidson's handwriting. Davidson has the same tattoo, though his is located on his upper back. He hasn't altered his in any way — that we know of.

But while this particular change doesn't involve an attempt to cover up the tattoo, that's something Grande has definitely done in the past.

In October, she opted to cover up the "Pete" tattoo she had previously gotten on her ring finger, as well as the word "reborn," in tribute to the way she felt during their relationship. The caption was obviously meant as a clarification for fans, who would undoubtedly be asking about the decision.

Meanwhile, Ari isn't the only one who's been making "additions" and alterations to her tattoos. Pete got some new ink in February from tattoo artist Jon Mesa, featuring a fun Tootsie Roll owl licking away at the candy. Above that, though, you could see that Davidson had since covered up the tribute to Grande he previously had on his neck.

Once the French phrase "mille tendresse" — the same phrase Grande still sports on the back of her neck — is now heavy black text with a red background that reads "cursed." Davidson has yet to comment on when or why he opted for this type of cover-up, but did address the numerous tattoos he and Grande ended up getting to celebrate their romance in the past.

"So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged, we got tattoos," he said. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent of it said yes. ... So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that shit, man. They're literally fucking haters.' And I'm like, yeah, fuck that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

It's been a tumultuous time for both Grande and Davidson since their split, but Ari has a lot to look forward to (and tons of new records under her belt). With two albums, a Grammy, her own custom Starbucks drink, and her worldwide Sweetener tour kicking off Monday (March 18), she's got plenty to be excited about. It looks like that "always" tattoo is here for keeps, and we can't wait to see where the singer's next chapter takes her.