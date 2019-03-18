Blackpink Are Eyeing A Comeback For Late March, So Prepare For New Music

Getty Images

Blackpink are about to unleash new music with an upcoming mini album.

The South Korean girl group, one of the hottest acts in K-pop right now, announced they will be dropping new tracks at the end of March. They've yet to reveal a title or concept for the album, but that's all the more reason for Blinks around the world to get excited.

A Blackpink representative reported to Naver, "While we can’t yet reveal the exact comeback date, it’s true that we are filming the music video for the new song this week." Honestly, there's never been a more exciting time to be a Blink, and given the girls' aesthetic-laden videos for hits like "As If It's Your Last" and "Whistle," we can't wait to see what Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have planned for us.

Though the group has been hitting the American talk show circuit with their first-ever performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, this will be their first new music release in nine months. Previously, they dropped their full-length Japanese album BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA back in 2018, which spawned bangers like "Boombayah" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."

They also continued their hotly anticipated U.S. takeover with their morning show debut on Good Morning America back in February.

With the new songs on the way, Blackpink is going to be hitting the global market hard. The girls have a jam-packed schedule over the next few months, as they'll be descending upon Coachella this April and then heading out on their first North American tour on April 17. They'll begin in Los Angeles, and then travel to Chicago, Newark, and Atlanta — and Blinks have their hammers ready.

If you're still new to Blackpink, make sure you brush up on everything there is to know about the group before it's time to memorize another set of fan chants.

We suggest starting with "Whistle" to get those Blink juices flowing again.