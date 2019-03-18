Meek Mill Looks Back On His Legal Journey In New Docuseries Trailer

(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Meek Mill has released the first teaser trailer for Free Meek, his upcoming docuseries set to air via Amazon. At a recent sold-out show during Philadelphia's city hall-designated "Meek Mill Weekend," the rapper shared the teaser with fans first before making it available on YouTube for all. Based on what's been shown so far, it looks like the series will take a look at the rapper's legal history to talk about the criminal justice system and his fight for freedom following his November 2017 arrest.

The minute-long trailer is made up of interviews and concert and studio footage. One of the phrases shown in the trailer is "investigates the truth" and it shows pictures of the mugshot from the rapper's 2007 arrest, suggesting that it will examine the circumstances and discrepancies in the official report and Meek's story and evidence. It also shows footage of the #FreeMeek protests that occurred in 2017 following probation violations. The trailer does a great job of building the anticipation for the full body of work by showcasing quick clips of his legal timeline and involving people speaking on the cases, including the rapper himself, who is pictured sitting down explaining his side of the story.

Free Meek is executive-produced by Jay-Z, Eli Holzman, Paul and Isaac Solotaroff, and Aaron Seidman. It will consist of six episodes and air sometime later this year.

