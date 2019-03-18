Logic And 21 Collaborators Turn A Gas Station Into A Stage In 'Do What You Love' Video

YouTube/HITRECORD

Last year, Logic and Joseph Gordon-Levitt made a bold, one-of-a-kind announcement: through Gordon-Levitt's online creative collaboration platform HITRECORD, the pair were looking for writers, musicians, and vocalists to contribute to "Do What You Love," a record with Logic's vocals that they wanted to turn into a worldwide, collaborative effort. On Friday, they released an official video at South by Southwest for the tune featuring a myriad of collaborators, frolicking and having a good time.

"This is what happens when you bring over 20 people from across the globe having never met in person to collaborate on a song," is the text that prefaces what's going on at the beginning of the video. Logic and Gordon-Levitt pull up to a gas station in the middle of nowhere in a spooky purple van, dubbed the "Mystery Machine" like the Scooby-Doo gang's infamous transport vehicle. After a brief debate about who's going to get the gas because neither feels like doing it, Logic gets out and opens the back of the van, freeing the enormous group of talented musicians.

As they hold their instruments and air-play, these collaborators connected through HITRECORD trade smiles as Logic raps about the importance of doing what you love. A second rapper and singer get their turn to shine with some powerhouse performances that rock the gas station. In the end, Logic does end up getting someone else to pump the gas for him. But if we're talking about sheer common sense, it probably would have expended less energy getting the gas himself instead of putting on an entire show. We like this version better.

The process behind this complex collaboration is captured in Band Together with Logic, a YouTube Originals film executive-produced by Gordon-Levitt that follows Logic's journey to create this song as well as what his creative process is. In addition to creating songs with online collaborators, the rapper is preparing to release his first book, Supermarket, on March 26.

Check out the happy video up above.