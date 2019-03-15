Teyana Taylor Gets Married To A$AP Rocky In Throwback 'Issues/Hold On' Video

YouTube/Def Jam

As long as we've had love, we've had to play its game. Think of playing it as purchasing a lottery ticket: You hope for the best, but chances are, it might not turn out well. What happens when you lose so much that you fear to play again? Teyana Taylor answers this question in her new video for "Issues/Hold On." In the new clip, which dropped Friday (March 15), we follow her apparent marriage to A$AP Rocky in what appears to be the 1970s. It's a beautiful, cinematic affair — directed by Teyana "Spike Lee" Taylor herself, as the credits reveal — that shows the path to victory in love that we can all learn from. Be persistent.

"Issues/Hold On" is a myriad of afros, platform shoes, and those gigantic records that go to outdated players we no longer know the names of. Cupid has stricken Taylor and Rocky, who peck each other on the lips like nervous fifth graders and smash buttercream icing on each other's faces while the blinding whites of their teeth shine through the mess. This is the honeymoon phase where losing isn't on both players minds, just love and how it will stretch eternally. But things change soon enough. Rocky is revealed to be a little flirtatious, and Taylor flips out on him.

Things eventually return back to normal. Taylor's upset, but she gets over it. Maybe she's thinking too hard about laughs. After all, laughs are preferable to frowns. But there's always the threat of infidelity, that another woman will find the warmth in Rocky's smile that attracted Taylor to him in the first place. Eventually, Rocky is caught chatting a lady up again, and Taylor gets indignant nearly immediately.

As the song plays in the background of this film's most vulnerable moments, we hear Taylor's thoughts. She's hesitant, fiercely protective of what's hers. As the video's final scene shows, though, it can all be forgiven — sometimes it just takes a little sex.

Taylor's K.T.S.E. dropped last year; she released the visual for "Gonna Love Me" with Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon in December and dropped "WTP" in January. Check out the streamy, nostalgic new video above.