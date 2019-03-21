See the two as they prepare to take a 'Double Shot at Love'

DJ Pauly D And Vinny Are Surrounded By Chicks (But It's Not What You Think)

DJ Pauly D and Vinny have enjoyed the company of lots of women down at the Jersey Shore and beyond. And now the MTV buddies are ready to find "some real love" on their brand-new dating series Double Shot at Love. But before they do, they're saying goodbye to "messing around with random chicks."

"Yeah, I'm ready to find some real love," a dapper Pauly tells his equally sharply dressed MTV bestie, as seen in the clip above. The catch: The duo is surrounded by a bunch of baby birds, with no human ladies in sight. This calls for kisses with the tiny creatures -- and a brief version of the chicken dance.

Double Shot at Love, premiering on April 11, features 20 contestants who will face off against one another in hopes of winning the love of Pauly and Vinny. The boys may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the women hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for -- making this a reality dating show unlike any other.

But back to the humorous clip: One little birdie is hesitant to part with the DJ. See his hilarious reaction, and do not miss the premiere of Double Shot at Love on Thursday, April 11 at 8/7c.