Zacari Went From Kendrick Lamar's 'LOVE.' To His Own Soft, Fuzzy EP

Zacari is the newest face of Top Dawg Entertainment, home to artists like Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolBoy Q, SZA, and Jay Rock. His voice is soft yet firm, evident on "LOVE." from Lamar's 2017 album DAMN, where he floats on the chorus like feathers in a gust of wind. Today (March 15), he's released his debut EP, Run Wild Run Free. With a sole appearance from Lil Yachty, this seven-track body of work looks to showcase the brunt of the singer's skills.

Zacari's been working with the TDE roster for some time now. In 2016, he offered some supporting, weightless vocals to Isaiah Rashad's "What's Wrong" and also Ab Soul's "Raw (Backwards)." The chemistry must have manifested itself in the repeated commingling because the following year, Zacari would appear on "LOVE." in his true introduction to the mainstream space. His chorus was stunning, acting as a true plea for affection that felt genuine instead of worrisome.

The singer told Billboard in 2017 that the song was actually one of the records that he, along with his producer Teddy Walton who produced the track, played for Lamar during their first real session together. Kendrick quietly asked for the record after mulling over it mentally for a few seconds. Little did both of them know that the song would go on to spend 40 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Run Wild Free features Zacari's recently released single, "Don't Trip." Its submissive drums and hesitant use of melodies make it a unique listen in the R&B space; you can hear and taste the classic R&B inspirations while he thrusts into unexplored territory with his stringy voice. There's nothing quite like his voice currently swimming around streaming services. It's easy to see why TDE scooped him up so fast.

Check out his new EP up above.