Rae Sremmurd Are Back And More Hype Than Ever In Afrojack's 'Sober' Video

For their first musical move of 2019, Rae Sremmurd put on a united front for the Afrojack collab "Sober." Together with singer-songwriter Stanaj, the guys have crafted a genre-crossing, party-ready tune that fuses hip-hop, pop, and dance, and that really comes alive in the accompanying video.

Released on Friday (March 15), the fast-paced vid finds the four collaborators partying in a futuristic, neon-lit space. Scenes of them turning up are interspliced with trippy images of human-like figures coming together and finding light in one another. As for the song itself, Stanaj handles the hook, which is all about still wanting to be with someone after the bar closes and the alcohol stops flowing: "Never thought we'd be in love, even when we're sober," he belts.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, meanwhile, come through with characteristically energetic verses; Swae raps, "Nobody said you had to live a boring life / No typical shit, we switching up the vibes." Amen to that.

Rae Sremmurd's appearance on "Sober" comes as the duo appears to be gearing up for an exciting year. In an interview last week, Swae said that their fourth album is on the way, and he's gearing up to drop a solo album as well. But before that, the guys will join Tyga, Zara Larsson, City Girls, and Lil Baby as performers at MTV Spring Break. Maybe they'll even have a live performance of "Sober" on deck — anything could happen!