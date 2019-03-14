Taylor Swift Jokes About New Music During Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Speech

Getty Images

Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night (March 14), and she took the opportunity to poke some fun at all those new album rumors.

The singer was on hand to accept the trophy for Best Tour, honoring her massive Reputation Stadium Tour. After a sweet intro from Maren Morris — who praised Tay's "electrifying talent" — Swift acknowledged the haters and doubters who wanted to see her fail.

"I think one of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out, is that for the entire six months leading up to the first show, every headline that I read about the tour was, 'This is going to be a massive failure, this is going to be a flop tour,'" recalled the "Delicate" singer, who sparkled in a colorful romper and pink tresses. "And it really did wonders for my self-esteem. It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums."

Of course, that was the furthest thing that happened, and Swift explained that people's predictions mean nothing when there's an "unforeseeable factor involved." "And in this case," she continued, "that unforeseeable factor was my fans. I honestly owe everything in my life to you. … You're the only reason why this tour wasn't a massive failure and why it ended up being the highest-selling tour in U.S. history." (Flex, Tay, flex!)

Before she left the stage, Swift also addressed all that #TS7 speculation by telling her loyal fans, "I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care. I love seeing all the things you're posting online, and I just want to let you know that when there's new music, you will be the first to know."

Promise, Tay?!