Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Dead At 18

Getty Images, Instagram

Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has died, according to multiple outlets. She was 18.

TMZ reports that the model and social media influencer collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London. An ambulance was called, but paramedics were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The site is also reporting that Félicité had "absolutely no warning signs and they knew of no prior history of heart trouble." She did suffer from sciatica, extreme back pain due to a nerve irritation.

A police statement from E! reads, "Police are in the process of informing her next of kin. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

The devastating loss comes just over two years after Louis and Félicité's mom, Johannah Deakin, died at age 43 after a long battle with leukemia. Last week, the One Direction singer released the emotional single "Two of Us" about his mom's death. The song features lyrics like, "You'll never know how much I miss you / The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead."

Louis, the oldest of the seven Tomlinson siblings, has reportedly pulled out of a performance at BBC Red Nose Day, a charity concert scheduled for Friday (March 15). He has not yet publicly commented on his sister's death.