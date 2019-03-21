Jersey Shore Is Having Its Very Own March Madness Tournament

Getty Images

The Jersey Shore family vacation may be known more for its love of the gym tan laundry rather than basketball, but the series is about to have its very own March Madness tournament. Oh yeah, brackets are here!

In honor of the beloved springtime extravaganza, MTV is offering you a chance to emerge as the Jersey Shore tourney champion. Like a standard bracket (from the real sporting event), fans will have to pick their seeds and then accumulate points for top picks of the most popular phrases and moments from the hit series. The head-to-head match-ups will be determined by a series of Twitter polls and, throughout the month, we’ll reveal the winners who advance to the next round by updating the Twitter thread.

For example, in Round One, which one are you taking? "You cheated, bro":

Or "Sam, the first night at Bed...":

Start making your picks right now here -- watch out for those sneaky upset bracket busters -- and be sure to follow along at @JerseyShore for all the details. And do not miss the premiere of DJ Pauly D and Vinny's brand-new dating series Double Shot At Love on April 11!