Troye Sivan And Lauv's New Version Of 'I'm So Tired' Is Even Dreamier Than The Original

As stunning as Troye Sivan and Lauv's "i'm so tired..." is, the love-scorned bop almost sounded very different. As the guys recounted in an interview with MTV News last month, they originally recorded a bridge for the song that they previewed for fans on Instagram Live, before ultimately scrapping it for the studio version.

Well, guess what? It appears that bridge isn't lost in the ether after all. On Thursday (March 14), Troye and Lauv released a live, "stripped" version of "i'm so tired..." that features the long-lost bridge in all its dreaminess. In the intimate video, they harmonize over the simple melody, letting their voices melt into one another's as a sole keyboard backs them.

"Somebody cover up my ears / Somebody save me from my heart / Somebody take me far from here / And rip the speakers out my car," the bridge begins. "'Cause I'm ready to love you / Or I'm ready to lose you / But I can't wait here any longer.﻿"

On Twitter, Lauv hyped up the new rendition of "i'm so tired..." by writing, "me n @troyesivan shot a stripped version of i'm so tired & included the bridge THE ORIGINAL IS SHAKING." He's not wrong!

Lauv explained to MTV News last month, "We were on Instagram Live and we played the bridge, so a lot of people are like, 'release the version with the bridge!'" At the time, the guys also joked that they should get "So Sick" crooner Ne-Yo to hop on the bridge... but this new version definitely suffices with just the two of them.