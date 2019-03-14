Netflix Cancels One Day At A Time — But There's Still Hope To Save It

Netflix

Netflix has decided not to renew One Day at a Time, the critically lauded sitcom that follows a Cuban-American family as they move through life in the U.S.

The streamer announced the decision on Thursday (March 14) in a series of tweets. "We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season," they began. "The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season."

They go on to thank key members of the ODAAT family, including writer and executive producer Norman Lear and the show's beloved stars Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Rita Moreno, and more, before ending their explanation with a heartfelt shout-out "to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT," writing, "Please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories."

One Day at a Time had been struggling to gain an audience on the streaming service since its beginning, with each season premiere quickly followed by reports that the show was at risk of cancellation. Loud fan and media support kept the show alive for 39 episodes.

Netflix may not have been the best place for the show, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's the end for the series. Sony, the studio behind the project, will be trying to find a new home for the show — and, hopefully, one where ODAAT can finally get the viewership it deserves.

Facing a severe lack of Latinx representation on television, getting a show like ODAAT on a broadcast network (like ABC, NBC, Fox, or CBS) would be a true game-changer.

You see, on a service such as Netflix, viewers have to actively seek out which shows they want to watch. But if the show is fitted into a channel's regular half-hour comedy block, it could benefit from lead-in viewers who just finished watching, say, Modern Family and still feel like getting in some end-of-day laughs. That potential could be huge for a show like ODAAT, because once people start watching, they're bound to fall in love with it like so many fans have before.

And in fact, a movement has already started to encourage other networks to save the show, with Lin-Manuel Miranda slyly tweeting, "Hey @nbc...I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes..." in reference to that time when Fox tried cancelling Brooklyn 99.

(This feels like a cool time to remind everyone that two beloved sitcoms, ABC's aforementioned Modern Family and CBS's massively popular Big Bang Theory are both soon coming to an end, and thus opening up a comedy timeslot on both networks.)

So, if you still want to save the show that serves real conversations on Latinx immigration, mental health, racism, feminism, LGBTQ issues, and more under-represented viewpoints with a side of humor, do what you did for Brooklyn 99 — let those studio execs know that you want more One Day at a Time and #saveODAAT.