Captain Marvel Is Here To Support The Team In New Avengers: Endgame Trailer

Marvel Studios

It’s nearly time for the Avengers to assemble once more — and that means there's a new trailer to tease us with what’s to come.

Avengers fans had two and a half minutes of footage dropped on them Thursday morning (March 14) with a surprise trailer drop. For those still wiping the sleep from their eyes, that’s right: a new Avengers: Endgame trailer is out in the world, and it's stuffed with new footage.

We’re gonna be honest with you, though. Things don’t look great for the universe’s mightiest heroes and their struggle against Thanos. After all, things were pretty dire at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, if you remember.

Luckily, our heroes have something of a trump card in this sequel: the powerful Captain Marvel, who’s here to even the odds. And as we saw in her solo movie, she didn’t come to play. In the immortal words of the film's early reviews, "Thanos is fucked." Or so we hope, anyway.

Marvel Studios

Most of the trailer is bathed in an interesting monochromatic filter, where only some colors are allowed to shine through as the movie recounts the events of the harrowing Infinity War, and then it jumps to the present, with brilliant hues to signify our heroes are back, baby. And this time they aren't going to back down.

There aren't many details about what we can expect from the massive finale that Endgame is working toward. But we do know that the team is prepared to do "whatever it takes" to begin patching their broken team and repair what the maniacal Thanos has done to the superhero outfit (and the universe).

The trailer shows off the team's clean white Avengers uniforms as well, which definitely look like they'll have our faves saving humanity in style. Seriously, they're pretty dope.

You've gotta stick around for the end of the clip though, where Brie Larson makes her debut. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reaches out for his mighty hammer (which is back for some reason?), and summons it to him. Carol looks back at him, unblinking, as it zips over to him with a bolt of lightning.

"I like this one," he says, which prompts a small grin from Carol. With Captain Marvel on board, we think the Avengers have a fighting chance — emphasis on "fighting."

Avengers: Endgame is set to touch down at favorite theater when it debuts on April 26.