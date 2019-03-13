LD Entertainment & Bleecker Street

Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own' Gets A Teen Movie Remake Thanks To Elle Fanning

If you've ever passionately belted out Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" in a private space, this one's for you.

Elle Fanning unassumingly tackles the 2010 banger in a new clip from her upcoming movie, Teen Spirit, a Cinderella story about a shy, small-town teen who pursues her pop star dreams by entering a local singing competition.

The video alternates between shots of Fanning singing to a mostly empty audition room and four other times she sings the high-energy hit throughout the movie. And, yes, it also includes the requisite dance scenes.

As for her vocals, Fanning does a good Robyn impression, but still manages to put her own spin on the club hit by softening some of the moments when the singer asserts her power, thus highlighting the tender emotions behind the lyrics. Check out the actress's version of the song above.

The Max Minghella-helmed movie boasts a bop-filled soundtrack, with Fanning also performing music by Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Sigrid, Carly Rae Jepsen & Jack Antonoff, and more. Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Grimes, No Doubt, and other top-tier artists also contribute tunes.

Teen Spirit hits theaters April 5.