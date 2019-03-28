Post-Beach Update: Are Morgan And Her Challenge Partner Bananas 'Canoodling'?

And what does her 'ex' Jay think of the possible romance?

Morgan may have left the beach with her ex Jay as her boyfriend, but her romance with him fizzled shortly after she entered a brand-new world.

During Part 1 of the Ex on the Beach reunion, hosts Romeo and Justina Valentine asked the Big Brother: Over the Top winner, who recently competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, about her EOTB lie detector test -- specifically, the finding that she was not being honest when asked if she still had feelings for her other ex Corey (she answered "no" to the query).

"I feel like if you have a past with someone, maybe there's always going to be some kind of glimmer," she explained. "I think that's what showed up on the test, but no, I think our time is officially over."

"On to Bananas, right?" Corey asked.

Some context: Bananas was Morgan's Challenge partner, and the two were ousted in the second elimination. And right after their early exit, Banorgan traveled around together, sharing their adventures on social media. Which brings us to...are they "canoodling," as Justina stated?

"Here's the thing: I already had one relationship put in the public eye -- you clearly have seen how people get involved, and it gets messy," Morgan stated. "I will say I am very happy with how I am in my life right now, and I don't feel the need to expose more personal details."

When Jay was asked about Morgan's "new relationship," a smug Jay said "enjoy your potassium -- I don't know."

What's your opinion: Do you think Morgan and Bananas are together? And what do you make of Jay's response to the possible romance? And how do you think the upcoming lie detector test will go down? Give your thoughts, then be sure to catch Part 2 of the reunion on Thursday at 8/7c.