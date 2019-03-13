Nick Jonas Bought Priyanka Chopra A Maybach Because He Scored A No. 1 Single

Getty Images

When’s the last time your hubby bought you a car because he was doing amazing at work?

Nick Jonas celebrated the Jonas Brothers’ coveted number one hit with “Sucker” by buying wife Priyanka Chopra a Maybach. Just give him the Husband of the Year award while he’s at it, too.

Priyanka took to Instagram to welcome the couple’s new arrival, jokingly referring to the flashy vehicle as “Extra Chopra Jonas.” She and Nick are leaning in for a kiss with their dog Diana in one arm and a glass in the other for the bottle of bubbly Nick’s holding — you know, as you do when your hubs has blessed you with a freakin’ Maybach.

"When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas,” she captioned the photo.

The Jonas Brothers’ comeback single “Sucker” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is reason enough to go out and buy a new car, honestly. But the reason Nick and Priyanka are going all out to celebrate is because it happens to be the group's first ever single to accomplish such a feat. The official Jonas Brothers account celebrated the group's milestone with an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support and noting that "this is just the beginning."

Nick himself posted his own thoughts on the matter, sharing some surprising insecurities on the matter of number one hits.

"AHHH!!! This is unbelievable," he wrote. "My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard. ... This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready!"

Priyanka actually had an important role in making the song a hit, too. Not only did she appear in its accompanying music video, but she's been there supporting and promoting it every step of the way.

And just look at this smile she's flashing in her snap of the plaque sent to the Jonas Brothers celebrating their accomplishment. This is how you support your loved ones, guys.

So, uh, Nick — we realize Priyanka has been supporting you and your brothers with your comeback and all. But if you're feeling generous, we're just saying, we're very open to the idea of a new Maybach sitting in the driveway.