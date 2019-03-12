The Dark Knight Trilogy Is Coming Back To Theaters

Warner Bros. Pictures

Some men just wanna watch the world burn. Others? Well, they want to see The Dark Knight return to theaters.

Everyone's about to get their wish, as Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy is doing just that – for a limited time. Unfortunately, it's only coming to a select few theaters. Better plan a road trip to California, New York, Indiana, or Ontario, Canada, if you want to see it again.

Each showing will be in Nolan's preferred format of IMAX 70mm, as the movies' action sequences were shot with IMAX cameras — so you'll be seeing it how the director intended for you to.

Giphy

The screenings kick off on Saturday, March 30, when Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises will show back-to-back at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Los Angeles. Director Nolan himself will be appearing to chat about the movies with the audience between showings of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Sounds like a huge opportunity for Bat-fans.

On April 13, you can find the trilogy screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and the AMC Metreon in San Francisco. On April 20, they'll play at Toronto's Cinesphere Ontario Place and the Indiana State Museum's IMAX Theater. Each screening will air with footage of Nolan's audience Q&A in L.A. This isn't expected to be something that happens again in the near future, so you might want to do your best to attend.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. PT. If you end up scoring them for all three movies, you'll also get a collectible item and a lanyard. Of course, this means you also get to see the complete The Dark Knight trilogy in theaters. What a way to celebrate Batman's 80th year!