Jonas Brothers Just Scored Their First No. 1 Single Ever, And 'This Is Just The Beginning'

It’s official: Jonas Brothers are back and bigger than ever! On Monday (March 11), Billboard reported that the band's recently released comeback single, "Sucker," has claimed the top spot on the Hot 100. Incredibly, it's the first No. 1 single for JB, doing what "Burnin' Up," "Lovebug," and "S.O.S." never could.

Taking to Instagram, the boys celebrated their big news with individual videos that let their respective personalities shine — Nick is pumped AF in his, Kevin is sweet and speechless, and Joe wears a Jar Jar Binks mask and kicks an inflated clown.

The official Jo Bros Instagram account compiled the vids into one compilation, captioning it, "Today's a big day people. We're officially celebrating our FIRST EVER #1 on the @billboard Hot 100 plus the first group this CENTURY (and second group EVER) to debut #1 🎉 We can't thank you guys enough for all the support. We love you guys so much. ... This is just the beginning."

In his own post, Nick added, "AHHH!!! This is unbelievable. My heart is so full of gratitude. There was a time I wasn't sure if I was ever going to be able to make music with my brothers again, let alone have a number 1 song on the Hot 100 on Billboard. ... This is gonna be an unforgettable ride. Get ready!"

Before "Sucker," the highest the trio had been on the charts was at No. 5 with "Burnin' Up" in 2008. Clearly, their reunion is striking a chord with fans old and new — at the time of publishing, "Sucker" remains the top song on Spotify's United States Top 50, and the accompanying video has racked up a chill 62 million views on YouTube. Welcome back, boys!