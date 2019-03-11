Lucy Hale Is Headed To The Riverdale Universe As Katy Keene

WireImage

The CW has selected a familiar face to lead Katy Keene — Lucy Hale!

The Pretty Little Liars alum will portray the titular character in the Riverdale spinoff, which will center around four 20-somethings as they chase their fashion, musical, and Broadway dreams in New York City. Hale's Katy Keene is a future fashion legend, currently making her bones by working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store.

It was previously announced that Ashleigh Murray will be portraying a slightly older Josie McCoy in the musical dramedy, making up another member of Katy's core crew. Should the pilot be picked up to series, the actress will exit her role as the high schooler on Riverdale in favor of the new show, where we will continue to see her musical ambitions blossom in the big city.

Also announced were Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount, who will introduce Alexandra and Alexander Cabot to the small screen. The twins will be working at their father's record label as SVP and CEO of the company when Alexander takes notice of Josie's talents and hopes to utilize them to revamp their label.

The pilot hails from writers and executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater of Berlanti Productions — all of whom have had a hand in shaping the Riverdale we know and love, and most of whom have also worked on its companion series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

There are certainly more announcements to come for the upcoming episode, but now that we have our star, it's only a matter of time before we find out the fate of the series overall.