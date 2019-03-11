Beyoncé And Jay-Z Will Receive A GLAAD Award For Their LGBTQ Allyship

Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Music's biggest power couple is getting even more much-deserved recognition. Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be honored with the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28.

The annual event honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of LGBTQ people and the issues that impact the community, while the Vanguard Award is presented to LGBTQ allies who have dedicated a portion of their career to promoting acceptance. Past honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, and Demi Lovato.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear. We could not be prouder to stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized communities everywhere."

Jay-Z is no stranger to the GLAAD Media Awards. The rapper was recognized in 2018 for "Smile," his song and video that celebrated his mother's coming out as a lesbian. The video featured Gloria Carter herself; the matriarch was on hand to accept the Special Recognition Award at the ceremony last year.

The Carters have also featured members of the LGBTQ community in their art. For her part, Bey enlisted transgender actress and activist Laverne Cox to celebrate her shape as an Ivy Park model and featured LGBTQ people in her "Formation" and "All Night" videos. Jay, meanwhile, gave Pose star and activist Janet Mock a seat at the table for the rewriting of the Constitution in his "Family Feud" video.

The couple have also loudly and clearly defended the LGBTQ community during crucial times, speaking against discriminatory laws, calling for increased support for LGBTQ youth, supporting and celebrating the passage of marriage equality, and honoring those who lost their lives just for being who they are.