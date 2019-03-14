Not-So-Permanent Exit: Farrah, Janelle And Nicole Are Returning To The Beach

The ladies are back (just in time for the season finale)

Angela is not the only gal who returned to the beach for some more insanity fun.

During tonight's penultimate Ex on the Beach episode, a preview of next week's finale showcased OG singles Farrah, Janelle and Nicole ready to make some waves. Past voting records and house disagreements resulting in departures are a thing of the past -- and these girls are a comin' to the MTV Malibu scene.

"We're back!" Chad's on-again off-again seemingly on-again gal stated.