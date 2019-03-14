Not-So-Permanent Exit: Farrah, Janelle And Nicole Are Returning To The Beach

Angela is not the only gal who returned to the beach for some more
insanity fun.
During tonight's penultimate Ex on the Beach episode, a preview of next week's finale showcased OG singles Farrah, Janelle and Nicole ready to make some waves. Past voting records and house disagreements resulting in departures are a thing of the past -- and these girls are a comin' to the MTV Malibu scene.
"We're back!" Chad's on-again off-again seemingly on-again gal stated.
Who do you think will stir up the most
relationsh*t? And how will their fellow beachies react to their re-emergence? Give us your predictions, and do not miss the finale of Ex on the Beach on Thursday at 8/7c!