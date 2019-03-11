Pete Davidson Bemused By 'Crazy Fascination' With His Dating Life

Getty Images

'It doesn't really bother us,' he said of his relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson took to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to lob some barbs at critics of his blossoming relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.

Davidson never actually referred to his current love interest by name, but he was definitely talking about Beckinsale when he replied "Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference."

Davidson, 25, is 20 years Beckinsale's junior. The actress is 45.

After discussing the accusations of abuse against R. Kelly and Michael Jackson that have been dominating the media as of late and separating art from the transgressions of its artists, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost began playfully ribbing Davidson about anything that the comedian might want to share with everyone, obviously gunning for an update on new girlfriend Beckinsale.

"It doesn't really bother us, but then again, I'm new to this. So if you have any questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is." He wasn't done there, as he took a quick breath and continued.

"Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump." All of the personalities mentioned are currently in relationships where there's a massive age difference. Davidson didn't feel the need to elaborate further, as it's obvious situations like these are quite common in Hollywood. His quick commentary on the double standards of the industry implied that maybe, just maybe, folks should get off their back about the situation

The couple were first spotted at a Golden Globes after party back in January, where Kate and Pete were getting cozy, according to Us Weekly. They've been seeing each other little over a month, and since then have been showing out with some serious PDA. The pair recently attended a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 3, where photographers caught them full-on making out several times.

Despite the fact that the two have made cheeky references to their relationship here and there, they haven't made any sort of official announcement about where they're at or their intentions so far. Given that Davidson recently exited his infamous engagement to Ariana Grande, perhaps the comedian isn't looking for something serious right now, same as what could be going on with Beckinsale. We don't know a lot about the two as an item right now, but we're certainly intrigued.

What's next for Davidson and Beckinsale? We're guessing it's probably about high time for a new series of lovey-dovey photos to surface later this week.