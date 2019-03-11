Jennifer Lopez Said Yes To Alex Rodriguez (And A $1.4 Million Diamond Ring)

Jenny from the block has upgraded the rock that she’s got — Jennifer Lopez is now officially engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

J. Lo took to social media to share the news, captioning a romantic snap of A-Rod holding her hand in his with several heart emoji, her massive ring on display. Rodriguez followed suit, saying only “She said yes” on his version of the post.

The pair have been dating for nearly two years, and Rodriguez popped the question with a seriously massive ring — excuse us, Infinity Stone, because that’s the only way we can describe the insanity that is this gem. Brandon Hill of Steve Quick Jewelers estimated in a statement for Us Weekly that the stone is estimated around 15 carats and is worth around $1.4 million. And we thought Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement bling was impressive.

This will mark Lopez’s fourth marriage, after she previously divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014. It’s Rodriguez’s second, after his own first marriage with Cynthia Scurtis was dissolved back in 2008.

Their romance began for all intents and purposes when Lopez bumped into the former pro baseball player in Beverly Hills and chatted him up after initially meeting him a couple of years prior. She tapped him on the shoulder, she noted in an interview with Vanity Fair, and the two began chatting. When Rodriguez called her later that night, she ended up agreeing to go out to dinner with him. Funnily enough, A-Rod wasn’t even sure if they were on a date at first, chalking their evening meetup up to Lopez’s busy schedule.

“I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date,” J. Lo says of their dinner. “He was nervous, and it was really cute.” After the pair chatted it up all evening, A-Rod eventually sent Lopez a text telling her she looked “sexy,” and the ball started rolling from there. Talk about a meet-cute, right?

The pair haven’t set an official date for their wedding just yet, but it will likely take place later this year if they haven’t decided to wait until 2020, as Lopez has a world tour set to kick off on June 7, which won’t come to a close until July 26. Right now, they're living it up on a romantic beach getaway, and J. Lo is looking as ageless as ever.

As far as their nuptials? We have no idea what kind of plans they have for their ceremony, but if the ring is any indication, it’s going to be quite the lavish affair. And if this is the engagement ring, is A-Rod going to double up on the wedding band? Will his fiancée's ring be strong enough to support a rock of that size? We’ll have to wait and see as J. Lo’s finger undergoes extensive strength training while wearing this stunning gem over the next few months.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!