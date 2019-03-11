Justin Bieber Opens Up About Mental Health And 'Struggling A Lot' On Instagram

(Gotham/GC Images)

Justin Bieber has been skirting around his blinding limelight for a little while now. Following his recent marriage to Hailey Baldwin, the singer has largely disappeared from public view. His absence birthed a number of rumors, the most prevalent being that not all is well for him right now. Yesterday (March 10), Bieber took to Instagram to give fans some clarity on his situation. In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer also acknowledged fans who have been keeping him in their prayers.

Bieber posted a picture of himself, his manager, Scooter Braun, and Kanye West, engaged in what looks like a prayer. The accompanying caption clues fans in on the mental demons currently tormenting the singer. "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys," he writes in the caption. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not wired just wanted to reach out and ask for [you] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

Last month, People reported that sources divulged to them that Bieber "seems down and tired" and that he "has been struggling a bit." Additionally, the source told People that his struggles have nothing to do with his marriage to Hailey and that he's also receiving counseling as treatment.

Take a look at the original post up above.