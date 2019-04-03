Here's What Happened When Briana's Ex Finally Visited Stella On Teen Mom 2

Briana’s ex Luis is back in Florida and claims he's ready to play a more active role as a father on Teen Mom 2. But the first step in doing so is establishing a relationship with his daughter Stella -- and his effort is not off to a good start.

During tonight's episode, Luis and Bri scheduled a time to meet up during his trip so he could see his little one for the first time since her first birthday party six months ago. However, he texted Briana and cancelled their initial meetup because something came up, and he wanted to reschedule for the next day.

“This is how it all starts. Excuses,” Bri told her sister Brittany. “I called out of work today. I stayed home for nothing. With Luis, it’s always a waiting game. We’ll see tomorrow if he shows up or not.”

Luckily, Luis did show up at the rescheduled time the following day. The only problem? Stella did not exactly warm up to her dad and clung to her mama the whole time, even crying when Luis said hello or tried to hold her.

And though Luis admitted he wasn't ready to contribute financially (even though he had been getting papers that he owed child support), he offered to help out with Stella in other ways since he’ll be living nearby again. But Bri had reservations.

“She has to gain that relationship with you; she has to get to know who you are,” she said. “It’s going to take some time before she’s comfortable... I just want that relationship between you guys to grow stronger.”

Do you think will Luis follow through with his promises, or will he let the girls down again? And will Stella become more comfortable around her father? Tell us your predictions, then keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.