Getty Images

See How Ariana, Gaga, Miley, And More Celebs Celebrated International Women's Day

'Girl power ONLY'

Women of the world, are you feeling the love today?! Friday (March 8) marks International Women's Day, an occasion to celebrate womanhood and women's rights. In praise of the day, your favorite celebs took to social media to shout out the special ladies in their lives, share empowering messages, and bolster the campaigns and initiatives serving the well-being of women.

Ariana Grande got an early start on the festivities by surprising fans with her previously unreleased "female" visual from the Dangerous Woman Tour. Meanwhile, One Direction's Harry Styles and Niall Horan showed love to the cause with sweet tweets, Lady Gaga shouted out her mama, and Ellie Goulding shined a spotlight on the female scientists dedicating their work to the climate emergency. And there were plenty of must-see photos as well — Amber Tamblyn shared a selfie with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, while Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o smiled for snaps with their beaming moms.

See all of those tributes, and many more, below.

  1. Ariana Grande
  2. Emma Watson
  3. Lady Gaga
  4. Harry Styles
  5. Dua Lipa
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwO05FhZ7R/
  6. Lupita Nyong'o
  7. Lauren Jauregui
  8. Miley Cyrus
  9. Michael B. Jordan
    https://www.instagram.com/p/Buwt4YIAK07/
  10. Brie Larson
  11. Kim Kardashian West
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwyIpZHlxc/
  12. Niall Horan
  13. Hilary Duff
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwXN5ig6k_/
  14. Ally Brooke
  15. Madonna
  16. Alessia Cara
  17. Ellie Goulding
  18. Rita Ora
  19. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  20. Will Smith
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwkZ1lhLYo/
  21. Mark Ronson
  22. Little Mix
  23. Lindsay Lohan
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwJsGXB3Os/
  24. Mark Ruffalo
  25. Kate Hudson
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BuwL94jHTNC/
  26. Serena Williams
  27. Hugh Jackman
  28. Spice Girls
  29. Amber Tamblyn
    https://www.instagram.com/p/Buwjv6wBBN3/