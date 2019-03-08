See How Ariana, Gaga, Miley, And More Celebs Celebrated International Women's Day

Getty Images

Women of the world, are you feeling the love today?! Friday (March 8) marks International Women's Day, an occasion to celebrate womanhood and women's rights. In praise of the day, your favorite celebs took to social media to shout out the special ladies in their lives, share empowering messages, and bolster the campaigns and initiatives serving the well-being of women.

Ariana Grande got an early start on the festivities by surprising fans with her previously unreleased "female" visual from the Dangerous Woman Tour. Meanwhile, One Direction's Harry Styles and Niall Horan showed love to the cause with sweet tweets, Lady Gaga shouted out her mama, and Ellie Goulding shined a spotlight on the female scientists dedicating their work to the climate emergency. And there were plenty of must-see photos as well — Amber Tamblyn shared a selfie with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, while Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o smiled for snaps with their beaming moms.

See all of those tributes, and many more, below.