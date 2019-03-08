Demi Lovato Sends Herself Some Beautiful Pink Roses After A Breakup

Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns

It's a beautiful Friday. The birds are chirping, the air is crisp, and there are plenty of reasons to be happy to be alive, even if some things seem to be out of your control. For Demi Lovato that means pushing through her recent break-up with fashion designer Henry Levy.

The two were together for several months, but the singer's not going to spend too much time wallowing in romantic despair. She's already made the first step toward a blissful, single life by showing herself some love: She decided to end the week by sending herself some roses.

In the picture posted to her Instagram Story, Lovato is standing in front of a bouquet of beautiful pink roses. In her hand, she holds a card that reads, "You're beautiful, you're loved, and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life." It's adorable and a stirring sentiment, something that we all need to hear because it's true.

This week, Lovato isn't just practicing emotional self-love, either — she's also showing off in the gym. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to jokingly apologize to her trainer, Jay Glazer, for knocking out one of his teeth during an intense training session. Although it's a serious (and admittedly funny) situation, we're glad to see the singer living her best life.