Taylor Swift's Stalker Gets Arrested For Breaking Into Her Apartment Building — Again

(Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

For the second time in less than a year, Taylor Swift has been victimized by her accused stalker, Roger Alvarado. Page Six reports that he was arrested for allegedly breaking into Swift's home through the second-floor patio door early Thursday morning (March 7). He was charged with burglary, stalking, felony criminal contempt for violating the order of protection that Swift currently has against him, two counts of burglar tools, and criminal mischief.

Upon arriving on the scene, cops found the door open and saw that Alvarado had made a mess of the place. Local police believe that he used a ladder to scale the building's backside before taking a concrete block and smashing the glass door. Swift was thankfully not home at the time of the invasion.

In February, Alvarado was sentenced to a jail term of six months as a part of a plea deal for when he broke into the same place last year, prior to Swift moving in (she had purchased the property three months prior). Last April, police, responding to a call about a burglary at the address, found Alvarado sleeping in Swift's bed after using her shower. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and felony stalking.